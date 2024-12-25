Building plan ‘scam’ uncovered at Dinhata Municipality; civic employee absconds

Cooch Behar: A building plan scam has surfaced at Dinhata Municipality, involving an employee who allegedly issued fake receipts to applicants seeking house plan approvals and extorted large sums of money.

A complaint was filed against the employee, prompting Dinhata Police Station to launch an investigation. The accused employee has reportedly absconded and remains untraceable. The name of the employee has not been disclosed by the municipality or police. The issue came to light, after councillor Chanchal Saha inquired about the building plan for a house which was being constructed in Ward No. 2 of Dinhata Municipality. The owner showed him the house plan approval and other documents, including the approval receipt.However, on closer inspection, the councillor noticed discrepancies in the documents. The municipality later verified the receipts and found them to be forged, with no matching records in the official database.

The house owner explained that he had deposited Rs 77,500 in the designated department for approval, but had received a receipt for only Rs 65,000. The receipt, signed by the chairman and engineer, had been issued by the municipal employee.

In response, the municipality took immediate action, booking the employee on Tuesday. A formal complaint was filed with Dinhata Police Station, and the investigation is ongoing.

Councillor Saha said: “The house owner showed me documents, including the approval receipt. I became suspicious and informed the municipality, which confirmed the papers were fake.” Dinhata Municipality vice-chairman Sabir Saha Chowdhury confirmed the employee’s removal from his position and the booking of the accused. “The employee has been dismissed, and action has been taken. The matter is being investigated,” he said.

Municipality Executive Officer Alok Kumar Sen also confirmed that a complaint had been filed with the Dinhata Police Station, and the investigation is underway.