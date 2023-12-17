Building plan case: Justice Abhijit orders CID probe

Siliguri: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of Calcutta High Court ordered the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to investigate a case of a building plan in Siliguri.



He has also given an order to seal the Record Room of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). No officials of SMC were willing to comment on the issue. Members of a trust have lodged a complaint at the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench by alleging that a building on Burdwan Road has been constructed illegally. The hearing of the case started on December 11 on the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

During the hearing, the members of the trust said that they could not find any document, including a blueprint of the building. Thereafter, the Court has directed SMC to submit the documents related to the plan of the building for verification but the SMC officials were unable to submit the documents within December 15.

On Friday, during the hearing, Sonam Wangdi Bhutiga, Commissioner of SMC said that the building is 10-years-old and documents were kept in the record room and they were looking for it. Thereafter, the judge ordered a CID investigation into the case.