Building partially collapses during demolition in adjacent structure

Kolkata: A considerable portion of an occupied but old building collapsed on Tuesday morning during demolition work of an adjacent building in the Bowbazar area, leaving the residents in the lurch.



The building, a portion of which collapsed, is located in the Ramkanai Adhikari Lane in Bowbazar. Residents of the building said that deconstruction work by a promoter was afoot in the adjacent building and the vibrations of which led to the collapse of the portion in their building. However, no injuries were reported.

Residents of the building said they heard a loud sound forcing them to rush out to check what had happened. A portion of a boundary wall and ceiling of a room is learnt to have collapsed. It was alleged by the residents that the labourers engaged for demolition work in the adjacent building were requested to administer caution since their building was old. The residents also claimed that although their building was old it was being maintained by them.

Locals alleged that demolition was being done without adhering to rules. The same was also conveyed to the local councillor Biswarup Dey. A new four-storied building was to be built after the demolition. The councillor of Ward 48 said that the building which was being demolished was being done so after obtaining a reconstruction permission from the KMC. He said councillors have no say in such matters and there are no specific rules pertaining to demolition unlike in construction, as per his knowledge. Dey said that he had earlier also held meetings with the residents and the promoter and had informed the KMC of Tuesday’s incident. The councillor assured that if needed, the KMC will look into whether these residents can be rehabilitated.

Meanwhile, one of the residents, Poushali Patra luckily escaped death as the roof of her apartment collapsed on the bed where she was lying seconds before the collapse took place. She had gone outside to check the boundary wall, a portion of which she heard had collapsed. The building is inhabited by eight to ten people. She alleged that cracks began developing ever since the demolition work began in the adjacent building. Presently, her family is worried as to where they would live since they fear another such collapse. Meanwhile, the death count in Garden Reach tragedy increased to 13 after another victim Moinul Haque (23) died at SSKM Hospital on Tuesday.