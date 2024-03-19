Building collapse: Raj Bhavan to pay Rs 50K to kins of deceased

Kolkata: After visiting the incident spot and the victims at the hospital, Governor C V Ananda Bose said that it was not an accident but a “human failure.”



He asserted that the supervising authority who was supposed to stop such activities failed to do their duty. The Governor announced that Rs 50,000 will be given from Raj Bhavan to the families of the deceased.

The Bengal Governor added that he will soon call a meeting at Raj Bhavan with experts from IIT Kharagpur, HUDCO, Central Building Research Institute and from CREDAI.

The suggestions offered by them will be conveyed to the state government, the Bengal Governor assured.