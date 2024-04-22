Build toilets and provide decent bucket with mug: HC

Kolkata: Seeing the pitiable condition of toilets at a school in South 24-Parganas, the Calcutta High Court recently directed the authorities to immediately issue orders for building toilets and providing a decent bucket with a mug, among other changes.

They were directed to submit a compliance report on the next hearing, which is scheduled to take place on May 9.

It was claimed by the petitioners that the school where several girl children attend does not have a proper toilet and there is no drinking water facility. In an earlier order, the authorities were directed to the drinking water facility and usable toilets within two weeks.

The matter was heard by the Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya. On April 18, the Sub-Inspector of Schools of Joynagar Circle under South 24-Parganas had filed a report along with three photographs which showed the bad condition of the toilets.

The authorities were directed to make changes like fix anti-skid ceramic tiles, replace plastic taps with brass taps and change the pan. The advocate representing the petitioners pointed out that the tubewell has been provided with a hand pump which is a big structure and cannot be operated by small school children. The authority was also directed to install a submersible pump within 10 days and submit a compliance report. In the earlier hearing which took place on February 22, the authority had submitted that a tender for fitting a tubewell was floated and opened on February 26. It was further submitted that two toilets were in usable condition and funds for repairs have been sanctioned.

The Division Bench had observed: “The respondent being a welfare state has to ensure that the children are provided with clean drinking water and the state is obliged to provide clean toilets for all the children, more particularly the girl children.”