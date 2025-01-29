Budget session to start with Governor’s speech

Kolkata: The Budget session of the Bengal Legislative Assembly will start with the speech of the Governor on February 10 with state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee to table the state Budget on February 12.

There was uncertainty over Governor CV Ananda Bose’s speech marking the beginning of the Assembly session as the Winter Session that happened to be the last session was adjourned sine die.

Last year, the Budget session was held without the Governor’s speech. However, this time, the date of the Budget

session has already been communicated to the Governor and at the same time an invitation has been extended to him from the Assembly for delivering his speech on the opening day of the session.

According to sources, the session will be held till February 19. The Governor in December 2024 had administered oath to six newly-elected Trinamool Congress MLAs at the Assembly.

He presided over the swearing-in ceremony in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee.