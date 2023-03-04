Budget session to resume on March 6

kolkata: The Budget session of the West Bengal Assembly will resume on March 6.



The Budget session began on February 8 and continued till February 21. There was a recess for a few days, and the session will resume on March 6 and will continue at least till March 13, TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh said.

Discussions on departmental Budget allocation will be held, and the West Bengal Agricultural Income Tax (Notices) Repealing Bill 2023 will be tabled, he said.During the February 8-21 session, the Mamata Banerjee-ledBengal government presented a Rs 3.39-lakh crore Budget for the 2023-24 fiscal.

So far, it has been decided that the session will continue till March 13. Decision on whether it will be extended beyond that date will be taken at a meeting of the business advisory committee next week, he said. On February 8, stormy protests by BJP legislators were witnessed during the governor’s address.