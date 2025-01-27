Budget session of state Assembly scheduled to start on Feb 10

Kolkata: The Budget session of the state Assembly is scheduled to start on February 10. If everything goes as per plan, then the Budget will be placed by state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee on February 12.

The Budget for the year 2026 will be an interim one with the Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year, hence the state Budget this year assumes prime importance. The session will start on February 10 through obituary reference. The Parliamentary Affairs department has already been instructed to coordinate with the Assembly for the smooth conduct of the session.

It has not been decided how long the Budget session will continue. However, sources in the Assembly said it may go on for 12-14 working days.

Presently, among the ongoing social sector projects, the Lakshmir Bhandar has been one of the most discussed. There may be some announcements associated with this scheme in the Budget.

Interestingly, the state Cabinet has approved the recruitment of nine regular posts under the State Project Management Unit (SPMU) associated with Lakshmir Bhandar.

The Chief Minister also instructed the Cabinet ministers to remain in their respective Assembly constituencies during Saraswati Puja which is scheduled on February 2. The state government has declared a holiday on February 3 (Monday) for the Puja. She advised the ministers to be vigilant in their respective constituencies during the Puja. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will chair the next Cabinet meeting on February 4, a day ahead of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled to take place on February 5 and 6.

Soon after the Cabinet meeting on Monday, the message of the next one was communicated to all concerned. All the ministers have been asked to submit Cabinet proposals, if any at the earliest. It is expected that Banerjee will announce some big investments during the BGBS. The meeting has been convened to ensure clearing of certain issues associated with industry and commerce ahead of the summit. The secretaries of different departments have already started work for placing Cabinet proposals with the next meeting being held at such a short notice.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and King of Bhutan are likely to attend the BGBS and some key announcements are likely to be made.