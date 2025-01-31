Budget session: Mamata calls meet with TMC legislators on February 10

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has convened a meeting with her legislators on February 10, the opening day of the Budget session in the state Assembly.

All MLAs have been asked to remain present.

The time of the meeting assumes significance with the state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee slated to table the last full-fledged Budget before the important Assembly elections in 2026, on February 12. According to sources, Banerjee may issue instructions about the behaviour of her legislators on the floor of the Assembly ahead of the crucial session.

She would also advise regular attendance during the budget session which is likely to continue till February 19.

Party sources indicated that Banerjee may issue strict instructions to legislators to uphold their personal dignity and protect their public image. This has become especially important following the recent incident involving Narayan Goswami, who was show-caused by the party for his indecent behaviour in an inebriated condition.

During a similar meeting in the Winter session of the Assembly, Banerjee had cautioned her party MLAs against making unauthorised public statements and warned them about absenteeism.

She had declared that any MLA absent for three consecutive days during an ongoing Assembly session would receive a show-cause notice on the fourth day. TMC is slated to hold an organisational meeting in the last week of February at Netaji Indoor, where the party’s leaders, ministers and elected representatives from various levels are scheduled to be present.