Budget outline: KMC identifies 77 road stretches for repair, upgrade

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) 2026–27 Budget outlines 77 road stretches under resurfacing, plastic-modified asphalt works, interlocking block pavements and development and widening categories, along with ongoing safety and maintenance measures across the city.

Under the resurfacing of undulated road surfaces, 23 identified stretches are proposed to be taken up to improve riding quality.

These include RNC Road (Palmer Bazar Road to Pottery Road junction), Lime Street (Beliaghata Main Road to Canal South Road), Banamali Banerjee Road, Canal West Road, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road (portion), Dr A.K. Road (Metiaburuj P.S. to Rajabagan P.S. More), Roy Bahadur Road (D.H. Road to J.L. Sarani), Mukundapur Main Road (E.M. Bypass to Mukunda Bhavan), M.G. Road (Sirity More to Karunamoyee More), South Sinthee Road and Anandapur Road, among others. The Roads Department has also listed 24 stretches under works using hot bituminous asphalt modified with waste plastic, produced at its Palmer Bazar and Goragacha plants. Between April and November 2025, around 1.55 lakh metric tonnes of hot mix were produced. Plastic shredding units installed at the two plants at an approximate cost of Rs 55 lakh process waste sourced from the Dhapa dumping ground for reuse in road construction.

In addition, at least 18 stretches figure under interlocking concrete block pavements, while 12 roads — including Dr A.K. Road, Basundhara Park area roads, Railway Line Road, Bantala and Yennie Sarani — are identified for development and widening to improve carriageway capacity and traffic flow.

On maintenance, 12 mobile pothole-repair vans are operating round the clock across the city. For pedestrian safety, 79 refuge islands have already been completed at major intersections.

A road safety audit of the E.M. Bypass is under way, and pedestrian guard rails and crash barriers have been installed at several locations based on police inputs.