Budget is anti-people, lacks vision & bias, says Mamata

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee denounced the Union Budget 2024-25, branding it as a politically motivated spectacle, devoid of clear direction, anti-people and utterly lacking in visionary spark.



“Directionless, anti-people, and devoid of vision. This Budget is driven solely by political motives. Bengal has been completely neglected. This Union Budget does nothing to address the interests of the poor. The Budget is blatantly politically biased. I see no hope, only darkness,” Banerjee told reporters on Tuesday.

Alleging discrimination for Bengal, Banerjee said that she has no objections to facilities given for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar and said that it is illegal that Bengal is being deprived. “There has been no subsidy on food but subsidy on gold and silver. It is a step to ensure that the haves have more but the have nots are being neglected. All the neighbouring states of Bengal got money for flood management but Bengal has not received any,” she added.

Referring to the BJP, she said: “They make tall claims and promises during elections. But after they get votes, they forget Darjeeling, Kalimpong... People in the hills of Darjeeling should remember this. Let Sikkim get things, we have no objection but keeping Darjeeling deprived is not right,” she said.

Meanwhile, TMC national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee dubbed the Union Budget as a “useless Budget with zero guarantee and zero warranty”. According to him, it is an attempt by the BJP-led government to “bribe its coalition partners”.

After the Union Finance minister presented the Budget in the Parliament, Abhishek wrote on X: “This BUDGET is a complete failure with ZERO WARRANTY, presented by a FAILED FINANCE MINISTER OF A FAILED GOVERNMENT. Instead of tackling urgent issues like unemployment, rising prices and growing inflation, the BJP has crafted a budget to bribe its coalition partners and buy time before the government IMPLODES!”

He added: “Bengal has always led from the front in the freedom struggle and has produced stalwarts & freedom fighters...but the same Bengal has been deprived today and the people of Bengal will surely give a befitting reply again.”

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose wrote on X: “Budget2024 is an anti-federal, anti-Bengal Budget. Bihar and Andhra have received bonanzas only because the NDA government is trying to bribe its coalition partners in order to save itself as this government is imploding fast.”

Meanwhile, while the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in the Teesta River attracted a special assistance package for the state of Sikkim, the same flood wreaking havoc in Bengal, left the state high and dry in the Union Budget with no financial assistance being announced.

Reacting to this, Mamata Banerjee stated: “They make tall claims and make promises during elections but after they get votes, they forget Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik. People in the Hills should remember this. Let Sikkim get things, we have no objection but keeping Darjeeling deprived is not right.”

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman announced a special assistance of Rs 11,500 crore for ‘rehabilitation and irrigation projects and monetary assistance for flood-affected states such as Bihar, Assam, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Mentioning Sikkim, the Union Finance minister stated: “Recently, Sikkim witnessed devastating flash floods and landslides that wreaked havoc across the state. Our government will provide assistance to the state.”

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) had pegged the financial losses at more than Rs 250 crore and had urged the government to declare it as a ‘disaster’. Along with the Kalimpong district under the GTA, Jalpaiguri district was also severely affected owing to the flash flood.Moreover, the Budget has left the tourism and hospitality sector rather disappointed. The stakeholders from North Bengal have stated that the Union government’s “Mission Purvodaya” has abruptly halted in Odisha and failed to continue to Bengal concerning tourism.

“We are utterly disappointed. There is nothing for tourism in this Budget. While they have emphasised the Buddhism circuit encompassing Rajgir-Nalanda in Bihar, they have forgotten the Vajrayana (Tibetan) Buddhism circuit of this region that attracts a large number of international tourists. It seems ‘Purvodaya’ has halted in Odisha,” stated Samrat Sanyal, Secretary, Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network.

The Union Finance minister, on Tuesday, announced the government’s decision to develop Nalanda-Rajgir and Vishnupad Temple (Gaya) corridors in Bihar along with Odisha as a tourism destination.