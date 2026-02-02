Budget elicits mixed reactions: Relief on essentials, rising costs raise concerns

Kolkata: The Union Budget 2026 has sparked mixed reactions among the public, with relief over price cuts on essentials tempered by concern over higher costs for daily consumables and luxury items.



As Budget details emerged on Saturday, discussions in markets, on social media, and in households showed a blend of approval and apprehension.

Citizens and patients’ groups have welcomed cuts in life-saving medicines, calling it “long overdue” and “people-centric.” A relative of a cancer patient said, “Any reduction in medicine prices directly impacts our survival.”

Consumers have welcomed cheaper EV batteries, solar equipment, cameras, TVs, and microwaves, while environmentalists and young buyers see it as a boost for green energy and affordable tech. Lower CNG prices also raise hopes for reduced urban transport costs.

The Budget has faced criticism over higher alcohol and cigarette prices, seen by consumers as a burden, while health activists support the hike to discourage use.

Luxury buyers worry about higher duties on premium watches, while coal, iron, and mineral industries fear rising production costs. “Higher input costs may impact jobs and product prices,” said a small trader in Burrabazar.

The Budget’s support for content creation and the creative economy drew strong reactions from digital creators, with some welcoming it but warning that incentives tied to government schemes could affect creative independence.

As markets adjust, the Budget’s true impact on household and industry costs will become clearer in the coming weeks.