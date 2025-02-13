Budget allocation of Rs 1500 cr for rural roads; Rs 9,600 crore for ‘Banglar Bari’

Kolkata: In a major boost to the rural road infrastructure, the state government in the Budget, on Wednesday, announced a fresh allocation of Rs 1,500 crore for the construction of roads in rural areas under the ‘Pathashree’. About Rs 9,600 crore has been allotted under the ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme.

Under the ‘Banglar Bari’, the state plans to construct 16 lakh new houses in the upcoming financial year and a proposal of Rs 9,600 crore has been allocated for the initiative.

“I am happy to announce that in the second phase, we are going to cover an additional 16 lakh eligible families. They will be provided with the first instalment of Rs 60,000 by December this year. I have accordingly allocated Rs 9,600 crore for this purpose. We are committed to providing the second instalment for those 16 lakh houses based on the progress of the construction of the houses,” Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said in the Assembly.

To enhance housing support for the underprivileged, the state allocated Rs 14,000 crore under the scheme last year. This initiative aims to provide financial assistance for the construction of homes for the poor and marginalised sections of society.

Rural connectivity has always been a priority for the Mamata Banerjee government aiming to bring in a ‘multiplier’ effect on the rural economy. “We had launched the flagship scheme ‘Pathashree’ for this purpose.

You will be glad to know that more than 37,000 km of rural road has been constructed under the scheme. he state government will continue to provide support to this vital sector and I now propose to allocate Rs 1,500 crore for this scheme,” Bhattacharya told the Assembly while presenting the state budget on Wednesday. The project is aimed at enhancing connectivity and boosting economic activity in remote areas. In a bid to address the persistent issue of river erosion, the government allotted Rs 200 crore, which would provide much-needed relief to vulnerable riverine communities.

Further strengthening its focus on infrastructure, the government sanctioned

Rs 500 crore for the construction of a 4.75 km-long bridge over the Ganga River at Gangasagar, which is expected to facilitate smooth access for pilgrims and boost local economies.