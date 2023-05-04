Budge Budge: Man shot at from point-blank range

A man was shot from point-blank range in Budge Budge of South 24-Parganas on Wednesday afternoon.

The injured person identified as Sheikh Altabuddin was returning home in Nodakhali riding pillion on a motorcycle from Alipore Court.

Altabuddin was accused in a murder case of 2000 in Nodakhali area.

He had been to the Alipore Court to attend the hearing. After the hearing concluded, he was returning home.

Around 2:30 pm while he was riding pillion on a motorcycle along the Budge Budge Trunk Road, two miscreants riding a motorcycle came parallel to Altabuddin and one of them shot him on his head.

The bullet touched the upper portion of his head and diverted to another direction.

After the shootout, the motorcycle rider lost control and both of them fell on

the ground. Altabuddin was rushed to a local nursing home initially but was later shifted to SSKM Hospital for better treatment.Sources informed that Altabuddin is also allegedly involved in many criminal cases. It is suspected that he was being targeted by his rivals and was kept under vigilance.