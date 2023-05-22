Budge Budge: ‘At least 3 feared dead in blast’

KOLKATA: Following an explosion at a cracker factory in Budge Budge of South 24-Parganas on Sunday evening, at least three persons are feared dead, as per reports.



According to sources, several others were left injured in the incident.

Reportedly, a large contingent of police from Maheshtala and Budge Budge Police Stations and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot. According to news reports the injured were taken to the Vidyasagar Hospital in Behala where the doctor declared one person dead. Till the time of filing of the report, efforts were on to douse the flames.