Buddhists seek repeal of Bodh Gaya Temple Management Act

Darjeeling: The Buddhists of Darjeeling took out a rally in Darjeeling with the demand of repealing the Bodh Gaya Temple Management Act, 1949. They demanded that the management of the temple should rest with the Buddhists and not with the non-Buddhists.

This Act of 1949 is a legislation enacted by the Government of Bihar to manage and maintain the Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya — the site where Siddhartha Gautama attained enlightenment and became the Buddha. The temple is managed by the Bodh Gaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC). The committee consists of nine members, out of which four must be Buddhists, while the District Magistrate of Gaya acts as its Chairman. The committee also includes nominees from the state government.

Over the years, there have been calls for the amendment of the Act to ensure complete Buddhist control. The matter has seen activism and legal petitions, especially from Buddhist monks and organisations, both from India and abroad.

“If the Vatican is under the Christians, Mecca under the Muslims and Golden Temple under the Sikhs, why is Maha Bodhi Temple not under the control of the Buddhists. This Act is completely wrong. It should be immediately repealed and the total administrative control of the temple should lie with the Buddhists,” demanded Jambala, President, All India Buddhist Association.

Different Buddhist organisations, associations and monastery representatives took to the streets in Darjeeling on Sunday morning. The silent rally carrying posters, organised by the Dharma Chakra Committee commenced from the Darjeeling Railway station and culminated at the Darjeeling Mall where a public meeting was held.

“The rally is in support of the demand. Full control of the temple should rest with the Buddhists. At present, there are four Buddhists and five non-Buddhists in the committee. That too, all the members are selected by them. The Bihar Government should immediately take necessary action to rectify this and immediately repeal the Act,” stated Lama Pemba of the Dharma

Chakra Committee. A long march was organised by the All India Buddhist Association from Bodh Gaya to Patna. They are scheduled to meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and hand him over a memorandum with these demands.