Buddhadeb’s blood parameters improve

Kolkata: Former Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been kept on intermittent non-invasive ventilatory support. He is alert and is talking to the doctors. His health has improved. He was admitted to a private hospital in Alipore following respiratory problems.



“The medical board convened on Friday afternoon agreed on present conservative medical management and physiotherapy and lung rehabilitation. His blood parameters have improved. The IV antibiotics he is currently on are to continue till Saturday. He is on Ryles tube feeding and a swallow assessment is being done. His overall clinical status remains stable,” reads a press statement issued by the hospital on Friday evening.

Bhattacharya was diagnosed with lower respiratory tract infection and ‘type-2’ respiratory distress. He has been battling COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and age-related health complications for a long time. The oxygen level in his blood has improved.

The severity of his lung infection is now less. Necessary medicines are being given to them. The doctors are constantly monitoring his condition.