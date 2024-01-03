Buddhadeb Sau refrains from signing official documents

Kolkata: Awaiting reply from Bikash Bhavan on whether professor Buddhadeb Sau will continue as the authorised Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, Sau is refraining from signing official documents except for urgent ones.



Classes at the varsity reopened after the holidays on Tuesday and second-year undergraduate and postgraduate examinations were held on that day. Even though the office was operating during the holiday, questions on the chair of the Vice-Chancellor were raised by teachers’ organisations.

Sau on Tuesday said that he visited the office once and is refraining from signing official documents unless they are of an urgent nature. He said that he will continue to do so unless a clarification from the Higher Education department is received by the authorities on his position.

The Jadavpur University authorities had written to the department seeking clarifications on the name of the Vice-Chancellor who has the authority to sign official documents from December 28. According to sources, they have not received any response yet.

This was in response to a letter written by the Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) to the varsity’s registrar seeking clarification on the same. The Registrar informed them that not only have the authorities sought a response from the department but have also approached their legal team for opinion considering the matter is subjudice.

The university’s convocation was held on December 24 amidst a state of confusion as the officiating Vice Chancellor Buddhadeb Sau’s authorisation was withdrawn by the Chancellor CV Ananda Bose, a day prior to convocation i.e. December 23.

However, keeping in view the need to conduct convocation as the future of students was in question, the state in its letter to the university asked the authorised VC to continue exercising and performing the duties as well as allowing the convocation to take

place as scheduled.