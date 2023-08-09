Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee released from hospital

Former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was released from hospital on Wednesday, 11 days after he was admitted on July 29 following severe respiratory problems.

He was shifted to his apartment at Palm Avenue through a green channel. The home care team of the private hospital will continue to monitor him for at least one month. “Our nurses would be present 24x7 at his home, and our doctors and physiotherapists would be visiting the former chief minister on a daily basis. He was admitted on July 29 in a critical condition with very low oxygen saturation, fever and acute breathlessness. An 11-member multidisciplinary medical board was formed to treat him. He was diagnosed with a lower respiratory tract infection and Type-2 respiratory failure. He was initially put on non-invasive ventilation and later elective mechanical ventilation,” read a press statement issued by the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

His wife Meera told mediapersons that the former chief minister will be kept under strict restrictions at his residence. “I request all of you to pray that he keeps well. He is out of danger now but he will be kept under constant monitoring and strict restrictions at his residence. I thank all who were beside us or anxiously enquired about his health conditions when he was admitted to the hospital,” she said.

Hospital sources said a BiPap machine and a cardiac monitoring system have been placed at his home for constant monitoring of his blood pressure and oxygen saturation levels.