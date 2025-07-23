BTR launches real-time surveillance to curb human-elephant conflict

Alipurduar: In a significant step toward mitigating human-elephant conflict, the Forest department has launched real-time surveillance using advanced camera technology inside the Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) for the first time. The initiative, part of a broader conflict mitigation strategy spanning the past 25 years, aims to monitor elephant movements effectively and respond to potential threats.

A dedicated control room has been set up to monitor live feeds from 11 strategically-placed cameras within the reserve. Each unit is equipped with a GPS-enabled SIM card, allowing immediate alerts to be sent to forest officials when elephant movement is detected. The control room then notifies the nearest mobile forest team to take prompt action.

“This is a pilot project,” said Apurba Sen, Field Director of the Buxa Tiger Reserve. “The cameras have been installed in areas such as Nimati, Damanpur, Nararthali, Marakhata and Kartika. Our teams are reaching the locations quickly as soon as movement is reported. We’re hopeful this initiative will yield positive results.”

The introduction of camera surveillance marks a technological leap in the reserve’s conservation efforts. Until now, the Forest department has relied on tools such as SMM alerts, round-the-clock patrolling, loudspeaker warnings and awareness drives across both Buxa and Jaldapara National Park. Forest officials said the locations for camera installation were selected after analysing elephant movement patterns from the past 4-5 years. Zones most affected by elephant intrusions into human settlements were prioritised.

Nature conservationists point out that while the elephant population has steadily grown over the decades, forest cover has remained stagnant, putting pressure on both wildlife and local communities. Compounded by a shortage of forest personnel, timely intervention has often been difficult.

Officials believe that technology can now bridge this gap. If the pilot proves successful, more cameras will be deployed across other sensitive points in the reserve to expand the network and further reduce conflict.