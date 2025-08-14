BTR equips vehicles with loudspeakers to ward off elephants

Alipurduar: The Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) has introduced a new measure to curb human-wildlife conflict—installing powerful, vehicle-mounted loudspeakers in its Damanpur West Range to drive away elephants.

The system, already in operation, allows sirens and awareness messages to be broadcast directly from inside Forest department vehicles. This eliminates the need for forest staff to step out with handheld microphones, reducing risk and enabling quicker response. Wherever the vehicles travel—whether for public awareness drives or elephant deterrence—messages can now be aired automatically.

According to Forest department officials, the loudspeakers are capable of transmitting sound over long distances, ensuring that both residents and elephants are alerted. Official records show that in the past six months, there have been zero human fatalities due to wildlife conflict in the reserve—a milestone attributed to a series of safety measures rolled out this year.

For the first time, BTR has also implemented real-time monitoring of elephant movements. From a control room at the divisional forest office in Alipurduar town, staff track herds in multiple adjoining areas day and night. An SMS alert system warns residents, while regular meetings with Joint Forest Management Committees (JFMCs) ensure community coordination.

Previously, the reserve relied on large “Airavat” vans to drive away elephants—effective but limited in their ability to access remote areas.

The new loudspeakers can be mounted on smaller four-wheel vehicles, allowing access to hard-to-reach zones and minimising the danger to staff, especially during night operations or heavy rain.

“In the coming days, every vehicle operating in sensitive ranges will be fitted with identical loudspeakers in phases,” said Debashis Sharma, Deputy Field Director of BTR (East). “We are confident this system will be both highly effective and less risky. Gradually, we will install it in all our vehicles.”