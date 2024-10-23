BT Road: Father-daughter duo killed as yellow taxi runs over them, driver arrested

Kolkata: Two persons, including a four-year-old girl, were killed in a road accident on B T Road near Tala Bridge on Tuesday morning after a yellow taxi ran over them.



Though the taxi driver managed to flee with the vehicle immediately after the accident, police traced the taxi a few hours later and seized it. The driver was also arrested.

According to sources, on Tuesday around 6:30 am, Amit Kumar Sau (40) was taking her daughter Mishka Sau (4) to school when suddenly a taxi hit them from behind while they were about to cross the road. It is alleged that the taxi driver did not stop after hitting the father-daughter duo.

The offending taxi driver tried to hide his taxi with a large sheet of tarpaulin somewhere in North Kolkata. However, after checking the CCTV footage, the cops of Chitpore Police Station traced the taxi and seized it. The driver was also apprehended.

After the accident, Amit and Mishka were rushed to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital by other people where both of them were declared brought dead.

It is alleged that the taxi was being driven in a rash and negligent manner.

After crossing the Paikpara Crossing towards Chiria More, the driver lost control and hit the father-daughter duo. Though the taxi driver reportedly claimed that he was not drunk, it is suspected that he was intoxicated owing to consumption of some sort of narcotic substance.

Police have registered a case under non-bailable sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Meanwhile, in the afternoon, a forensic team arrived at the spot and collected samples to ascertain the reason behind the accident.