‘BSF under HM; why Shah, his son not be quizzed by ED in cattle smuggling case’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday attacked Union Home minister Amit Shah by asking whether the money collected by the BSF out of smuggling cattle had gone to Shah or his son. He also said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stated that BSF has been directly or indirectly involved in cattle smuggling and the Home minister cannot shrug his responsibilities as BSF comes under his jurisdiction. He was addressing a gathering in Birbhum’s Murarai on the 15th day of Trinamool-e Nabajowar” campaign.



Abhishek also demanded the arrest of Amit Shah’s son for a disproportionate increase in his assets.

Referring to the arrest of Birbhum Trinamool president Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Sukanya’s arrest, Abhishek said: “Anubrata’s daughter was arrested and taken to Delhi on the charges of her property getting increased by 150 times. The property of Amit Shah’s son has increased by 80,000 times. Why will Shah’s son not be arrested? Why Amit Shah will not be interrogated. BSF comes under the Home Ministry. ED said the BSF is directly or indirectly involved in cattle smuggling. Does that mean that the money collected by the BSF out of smuggling goes to Amit Shah or his son? Who will ask these questions to the BJP? Does anybody have the guts? Trinamool is the only party that will continue to ask such questions to the BJP.”

On cattle smuggling, he questioned how cattle smuggling happens on the border when BSF is there. “Home minister needs to take responsibility for this. How can cows be trafficked in the presence of BSF?” Banerjee asked.

The Trinamool Congress national general secretary’s attack on Shah comes on the day when the latter was touring Bengal on the occasion of Rabindra Jayanti and attending several events.

Banerjee also dared the Centre if they have the power to take any steps against him by using Central agencies like ED and CBI he is not afraid, and will never bow

down to the BJP.

“More the BJP attacks Trinamool, the more powerful it will become”, Abhishek Banerjee asserted.

He once again said that Bengal has dues worth Rs 1,15,000 crore from

the Centre.

After their election defeat in the Assembly polls in Bengal, the BJP government has stopped giving funds.

Around 14 lakh people in Birbhum are involved in 100 days work. The Centre has stopped the 100 days work dues for the last two years. Around 11.36 lakh people are yet to get a house under Awas Yojana.