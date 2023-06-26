BSF trying to scare voters in bordering areas of the state, says Mamata

Cooch Behar: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee flagged off her Panchayat election campaign with a strong message to the BSF and the Union Government, vehemently criticising the recent deaths in BSF firing in Cooch Behar.



She also accused the BSF of scaring voters in the bordering areas of the state at the behest of the saffron camp and asked the police administration to keep a close watch on their activities.

Banerjee said: “The grieving families will have to take their revenge by voting against their perpetrators so that they don’t ever come to power.”

She flagged off the Panchayat election campaign with a public meeting at the Chandamari Parananath High School ground in Cooch Behar block on Monday.

Addressing a mammoth gathering the TMC supremo stated: “I met two families here a couple of days ago. BSF jawans shot at their family members. In the past also they did the same in Sitalkuchi, where 5 people were shot dead by the BSF. It seems like BSF has gained some moral authority to shoot unarmed men. These men and their bosses want to run our country,” scorned Banerjee.

Banerjee stated that she will ask the administration to keep an eye on BSF’s activities.

“They’ve already increased their border limit from 15 km to 50 km from the International Border. I have news that during election time, these BSF officials will go to border areas and intimidate the voters. They will scare them so that they abstain from casting their votes. However, I will ask my people to not be afraid and fearlessly participate in the elections,” stated Banerjee.

Flanked by the members of the victims’ families on stage, Banerjee stated that it is time the BSF remind themselves of the powers and functions as law and order is a state subject. “Law and order fall under the purview of the state government and not the Center. If they scare you, complain to the police,” advised Banerjee.

“The PM is busy roaming around the USA, while Manipur is burning and the poor people of Bengal are not getting 100 Days work scheme’s money. The biggest sin that the Central government has committed is halting funds for the 100 days work Scheme. They’ve let poor people go hungry, and for this, the atrocious central government is to be blamed,” added Banerjee

She stated that over Rs 7,000 crore is pending for Bengal from the Centre under the 100 days Work Scheme. “Despite all the hardships, we are doing our best to generate mandays for those affected by the 100 days work scheme,” she stated.

Banerjee pledged to route the BJP from Bengal and Centre. “We will defeat BJP politically in the Panchayat elections and then remove them democratically from the Centre to bring a development-oriented government to the country,” she added.

Training guns at the BSF and the Union government, Banerjee stated: “BJP thinks they can bulldoze anything, or shoot at anyone they wish. Their hooliganism will not work anymore, not in Bengal. The biggest goonda in Cooch Behar is the Union minister of state for Home Affairs, Government of India. Have we ever seen goondas become ministers before?”

Banerjee assured the masses of a corruption-free Panchayat. “We will make sure that no Panchayat is corrupt. The people should make sure that not one paise should be given as a bribe because the state government already has a host of social welfare schemes that are providing aid to the people of Bengal. Anyone who seeks money, send his photograph to me, and I will take care of him. We want a people’s Panchayat this time”

The family members of the late Gautam Barman of Fulkhadabri, Mekhliganj met Mamata Banerjee. Later they stated that Banerjee had assured them that justice would be delivered. They even requested the Chief Minister for a job for their other son.

From Cooch Behar Banerjee flew to Chalsa Tiabon in Jalpaiguri. The Chief Minister held a meeting with officials of Irrigation and Disaster Management departments at the Chalsa Youth Hostel. Discussions revolved around floods and flash floods in North Bengal owing to rivers originating in Bhutan.

After the meeting, she went to the private resort where she is staying for the night. Hearing the cheering from TMC youth workers, Banerjee stepped out and chatted with them. She then went for a walk with them.

On the way, she stopped at a roadside eatery and helped Dhanmaya Lama, the owner by shaping Momos. She prepared and served tea to the youth workers accompanying her.