BSF tightens security, holds meet with residents of border villagers

Cooch Behar, Fulbari: Amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, the Indian government has ordered strict vigilance so that no individuals from Bangladesh cross into Indian territory, illegally. To enforce this, the Border Security Force (BSF) is holding special meetings with residents of border villages. The India-Bangladesh international border spans 4,096 km, with 936.415 km under the jurisdiction of the BSF’s North Bengal Frontier, stretching across five districts from South Dinajpur district to Cooch Behar district.



The BSF 90th Battalion at Geetaldah Camp in Dinhata recently conducted a vigilance meeting with residents of Daribas and Jaridharla, villages under Geetaldah II Gram Panchayat (GP). The meeting included the BSF Company Commander, the in-charge of Geetaldah Police Outpost, and local panchayat members.

During the meeting, the BSF Company Commander emphasised the need for villagers to stay vigilant and maintain regular contact with the BSF. Residents were urged to report any signs of infiltration immediately. Prakash Kalwar, a local Panchayat member, explained: “The BSF, police and administration have advised villagers to be cautious. Daribas and Jaridharla are surrounded by rivers on three sides and the Bangladesh border on one. The lack of barbed wire fencing allows frequent cross-border movement. Given the current situation, the BSF and police are working actively to prevent any infiltration.”

Meanwhile on Thursday, the BSF also held meetings with the villages located in close proximity to the India-Bangladesh border at Fulbari near Siliguri. BSF has asked all the villagers to stay alert and instructed them to inform them if they notice any unknown person in their areas. The villagers have been provided with an emergency number by the BSF.

BSF officials held meetings with the villagers of Sardar Para, School Para and Hadagach, near the border of Fulbari, under New Jalpaiguri Police Station. BSF instructed the villagers to stop roaming around after 8 pm for a

few days.

Abdul Rahman, a resident of Sardar Para, said: “The border is 200 to 300 meters away from our location. On the other side also the Bangladesh border guards have increased their patrolling.”