BSF thwarts infiltration bid along India-B’desh border

BALURGHAT: The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted yet another attempt of illegal infiltration along the India-Bangladesh international border in the Madhabpur-Telain area of South Dinajpur district on Monday night.

According to BSF sources, three Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, allegedly tried to cross into Indian territory near the Telain Bridge. Acting on suspicion, BSF personnel intercepted the movement and managed to foil the attempt.

Reports indicate that a cross-border smuggling agent from Bangladesh had orchestrated the infiltration in exchange for money. On the Indian side, another agent was allegedly assigned to receive and assist the trio in crossing the border. However, alert BSF jawans noticed suspicious activity and intervened. While the local handler managed to flee, the three infiltrators tried to hide in the nearby jungle but were soon apprehended during a subsequent search operation.

A flag meeting between BSF and the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) was held on Tuesday, following which the three Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to the BGB after due discussions.