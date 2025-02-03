BSF thwarts construction attempts along India- B’desh border in Bengal

Darjeeling/ Malda: With the recent change in Bangladesh’s stance, the BSF have found themselves busy thwarting multiple instances of illegal construction by Bangladeshi nationals backed by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) within 150 yards of the International Border, violating the established Joint India-Bangladesh Guidelines.

On February 1, BSF personnel from the Kishanganj sector observed fortification work being carried out at night along the embankment of the Kulik River in Thakurgaon, within the restricted zone in the North Dinajpur district. The area falls under the jurisdiction of BGB BOP Govindpur, 42 BGB. BSF immediately raised strong objections. Finally, a flag meeting was convened on Sunday between the BSF and BGB, leading to the halting of construction. BGB has assured the BSF that no such activities would be undertaken in the future. Similarly, on January 31, the BSF intercepted multiple construction activities along the Bangladesh border near Mekhliganj in Coochbehar. A sentry post bunker was being built by BGB in the Dahgram Angarpota area, which was promptly stopped following strong resistance from BSF. A house was also under construction in the Phulkadabari region, which was also halted after BSF intervention. In the Jhikabari area of Kuchlibari, two illegal houses were being constructed by Bangladeshi nationals, which BGB was compelled to stop after BSF raised objections.

The total length of the India-Bangladesh border is approximately 4,096 kilometres (2,545 miles), making it the fifth-longest land border in the world. Out of this, the Indian state of West Bengal shares a 2217 km stretch border with Bangladesh. The border is guarded by the BSF on the Indian side. In another operation, the BSF successfully captured four Bangladeshi cattle smugglers attempting to infiltrate India along the India-Bangladesh border in Malda. The operation was carried out by the 88th Battalion of BSF, which acted swiftly based on specific intelligence inputs.

On February 2, around 7 pm, an alert BSF jawan posted at Border Outpost Itaghati noticed some suspicious individuals attempting to cross the border under cover of darkness and fog. Acting promptly, the jawan alerted his team, triggering a swift response.

As the smugglers tried to escape towards the nearby Adampur village, the absence of border fencing allowed them to make a run for it, but the BSF jawans, aided by local villagers, quickly surrounded the suspects. After a tense standoff, the four smugglers were apprehended. During questioning, the men admitted to being Bangladeshi nationals involved in illegal cattle smuggling. They revealed they would have earned Rs 40,000 for smuggling two cattle from India to Bangladesh. The smugglers were handed over to Habibpur police station for further legal action.