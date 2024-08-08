BSF thwarts attempt of about 400-500 Bangladeshis trying to enter India

Jalpaiguri: With the tumultuous situation in Bangladesh, nearly 400 to 500 Bangladeshi citizens attempted to enter India at the border in search of safety. However, the BSF (Border Security Force) thwarted their efforts. This incident occurred on Wednesday at the India-Bangladesh border in the Daradhura area of South Berubari village Panchayat in the Jalpaiguri Sadar block. Although there is no barbed wire fence in this area, the BSF maintains strict surveillance. As a result, the BSF intercepted the Bangladeshis at the zero point as soon as they attempted to cross. From noon on Wednesday, residents from five villages in Panchagarh district of Bangladesh, including Lahiri Para, Bania Para, Balogram and Sundara Para gathered at the zero point seeking asylum in India. Local resident Satyendra Roy stated: “People from several Bangladeshi villages are trying to enter the Dhardura area and are requesting refuge status from India.



However, the BSF personnel at the zero point from the Jhapratla Border Outpost stopped them.” Local resident Nazrul Islam noted that people from Bangladesh arrived after the trouble there, hoping to enter India. The BSF is in discussion with them.

The BSF from the Radhabari sector reported that about 500 to 600 Bangladeshi citizens are applying for asylum in India, seeking refuge due to oppression.

The BSF is not granting them permission to enter India and has informed the higher authorities about the situation. The BSF officials are present on ground zero and keeping a close tab.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the BSF North Bengal Frontier stated: “On Wednesday afternoon, Bangladeshi nationals were observed gathering near the International Boundary (IB) in two sectors. These gatherings were prompted by fears of attacks by protestors within Bangladesh.

In one sector, efforts made by BSF, BGB and local civil authorities to reassure and return the gathered individuals to their homes, approximately 35 civilians returned to their home. In another sector, a group of villagers of Bangladesh approached the IB, causing a brief commotion. BSF personnel promptly engaged with the group, and the situation was peacefully resolved without any adverse incidents.”

It also stated that in another incident, a significant infiltration attempt was thwarted when a large Bangladeshi crowd was observed near the border. BSF personnel quickly mobilised and with the cooperation of BGB, dispersed the crowd, preventing any violation of the International borders.

Contrary to certain rumours, the BSF clarifies that there is no widespread movement of the minority population from Bangladesh towards the

Indian border.