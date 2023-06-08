‘BSF taking away things from people in border areas’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Border Security Force (BSF) of taking away things from the people living in the bordering areas without giving any seizure list. She urged the state police to be more active so that such acts can be thwarted.



“The BSF has been harassing people living in the bordering areas. I will tell our police force not to allow them to do so. They have been taking things from people and are not furnishing any seizure list. Previously, seizure lists were given after recovery through raids. In places like Bogtui, I have heard that people have been bereft of their belongings. They do not know whether they will get back those things,“ Banerjee said.

She reiterated that black money should be recovered but it doesn’t mean that all belongings should be taken away. Somebody might have kept the money for some medical purpose or some other social function. The people are living in fear and an atmosphere of apprehension is being created,” she added. She directed the police that they should prepare a data bank of the things that are being seized. “You have to see whether such things are being returned back or simply being looted,” she added.

The detective department and the intelligence wing should be more active. The police should be more on the ground rather than working indoors.