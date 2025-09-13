BSF seizes gold biscuits hidden inside tennis ball

Cooch Behar: Acting on a tip-off from a special source, soldiers of the 138th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered four gold biscuits concealed inside a tennis ball at the Jaigir Balabari border in the Sahebganj Police Station area of Dinhata division.

According to BSF officials, the total weight of the recovered gold is approximately 364.805 grams, with a market value estimated at around Rs 41.14 lakh. The smugglers had attempted to transport the gold by ingeniously hiding the biscuits within the hollow space of the tennis ball.

“The BSF personnel seized the gold before it could be smuggled across the border. No arrests have been made so far,” the BSF said in a press release issued on Friday.

The BSF has launched a detailed investigation into the incident to trace the smugglers and prevent similar attempts in the future.