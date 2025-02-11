BSF rescues injured B’deshi miscreant

Siliguri: In a remarkable display of humanitarian commitment, the Border Security Force (BSF) rescued and provided medical aid to a Bangladeshi miscreant injured during an attack on the BSF.

The incident occurred on February 7 near Malikpur village in South Dinajpur, where a group of Bangladeshi miscreants launched an assault on a BSF patrol team, injuring a BSF jawan. During the confrontation, one of the miscreants, identified as Md Alauddin (22) from Kathaldangi village, Thakurgaon district, Bangladesh, sustained severe injuries.

Despite being attacked, BSF personnel swiftly evacuated the injured Bangladeshi to Gangarampur Government Hospital, where he received immediate medical attention.

Following the incident, a flag meeting was convened with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) during which BSF officials urged their counterparts to prevent Bangladeshi nationals from illegally crossing into Indian territory. After his recovery, he was handed over to Gangarampur PS for legal proceedings.