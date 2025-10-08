BSF recovers gold biscuits worth over Rs 1 crore from Murshidabad

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) in Murshidabad has foiled a gold smuggling attempt and recovered gold biscuits worth more than Rs one crore on Monday.

According to sources, on Monday afternoon, jawans of 146 Battalion of BSF deployed at Charbhadra Border were tipped off about gold smuggling likely to take place in the area. While patrolling along the border area, BSF jawans found a spot where the growth of grass was seemingly unusual and the soil of a particular area was uneven. Suspecting something unnatural, they started digging and after a while found a red piece of cloth. After digging out the cloth, jawans found gold biscuits. The recovered objects were brought to the Charbhadra BSF camp where it was found that the smugglers had buried eight gold biscuits weighing about 832.550 grams which is worth about Rs 1.09 crore. However, no person was traced so far in connection with the recovery of the gold. After observing all the legal formalities, the gold biscuits were handed over to the Customs department for further course of action.

The BSF however, is trying to find out the persons behind the attempted gold smuggling. The authorities have started an inquiry.