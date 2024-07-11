BSF plugs outlets of culverts resulting in water stagnation

Raiganj: A large area of agricultural land at Cotgaon, Udgram and Radhikapur near the India-Bangladesh border under Kaliyaganj Police Station in North Dinajpur has been inundated for more than a week. It has been alleged that the BSF, citing security reasons, have blocked the outlets of the underpass culvert across the border road at Radhikapur.



Owing to this water has not been able to drain out, causing loss to the farmers.

Beds of paddy seedlings have started to rot owing to the stagnated water. The farmers have informed the officials of North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad urging them for a solution to this grave situation. Jasimuddin Ahmed, a farmer of Cotgaon, said: “Around three months ago, the BSF plugged the outlets of the culverts in the region.

Following heavy rainfall, water has remained stagnant. Around 2,000 bighas of agricultural land at Cotgaon, Udgram and Radhikapur are under water. Our paddy seedlings will be completely damaged if the water is not drained out soon. We apprised the BSF about this crisis but they did not pay heed. We then informed the Zilla Parishad.” Nitai Baisya, ZP member of Kaliyaganj, said: “A few months ago, the BSF had sealed the outlets.

Owing to heavy rains and no outlet, the water has stagnated. We recently informed the district administration regarding this. They met the BSF officials with an urge to open the underpass culverts. They have assured us to open up the culverts.”