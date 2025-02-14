BSF personnel killed, 4 injured in road accident

Cooch Behar: A BSF personnel lost his life and four others, including three BSF personnel, were injured in a road accident in the Kakribari area of Cooch Behar on Wednesday night. The injured are currently undergoing treatment.

According to local and police sources, the accident occurred when a BSF vehicle collided head-on with a private bus travelling from Alipurduar to Cooch Behar. All occupants of the BSF vehicle sustained injuries. Locals immediately rushed them to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital, where one jawan, identified as Hari Omprakash, was declared dead by doctors.

Due to the severity of their injuries, the three BSF personnel — S Justin, Officer Ankur Kumar and Sumit — were later shifted to a private hospital in Cooch Behar for advanced treatment. A bike rider was also injured in the accident and has been admitted to a private hospital in Siliguri.

Sources indicate that the BSF personnel belong to the 45th Battalion in Dhubri. They were travelling to the BSF Gopalpur Sector in Cooch Behar for official work when the accident occurred. Police have seized the private bus involved in the collision and launched an investigation into the incident.

Speaking on the matter, local Panchayat member Anupam Das stated: “The bus was travelling towards Cooch Behar when it collided with the BSF vehicle, resulting in the death of a jawan and injuries to several others. The bus driver fled the scene after the incident.”