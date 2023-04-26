BSF personnel help in fighting fire, save woman who consumed poison

The Border Security Force (BSF) helped fight a fire and also saved a woman who had consumed poison.

On Tuesday, people residing in the border area had approached BSF Border Out Post at Hamjapur of 174 Battalion BSF under Sector Headquarter Raiganj of North Bengal Frontier, to help fight a fire. The fire had broken out in the house of Talif Miya of South Dinajpur which is situated in a densely populated locality.

BSF troops immediately rushed to the spot with fire-fighting equipment and controlled the fire with the help of local people and prevented the fire from spreading to the adjacent areas.

On the same day some villagers as well as member of border village Chaulhatiu under PS Rajganj of Jalpaiguri district approached BSF BOP Balasan of 195 Battalion BSF under Siliguri Sector, to evacuate a lady residing in the border residing at Tasharpara, Chaulhati to hospital. She had consumed poison owing to some domestic issues.

BSF promptly provided an ambulance with a Nursing Assistant and evacuated her to a hospital in Jalpaiguri and saved her life. The condition of the lady is reported to be normal.