BSF personnel held on ‘molestation charges’

Alipurduar: On Thursday afternoon, the Alipurduar Police Station first detained, then arrested an on-duty BSF personnel deployed for the Lok Sabha polls, following allegations of molestation of a woman in Alipurduar town. The arrest was made after the victim woman filed a written complaint with the Alipurduar Police Station.

A group of BSF personnel were being housed in Alipurduar High School as per instructions from the Election Commission to prevent post-poll violence. However, a member of the same group has been accused of molestation, sparking outrage in Alipurduar town.

According to police sources, BSF officials initially refused to cooperate when the police officers attempted to question the accused personnel. They allegedly obstructed the police from apprehending the accused. However, top district police officers intervened, compelling the BSF officials to hand over the accused BSF personnel to the police. Following the incident, the group of BSF personnel was promptly relocated from Alipurduar High School to another location as directed by the Superintendent of Police of the district. Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi stated: “Based on a specific complaint, one person has been arrested.”