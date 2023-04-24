BSF personnel comes to the rescue of ill woman

Kaliyaganj: The Border Security Force on Sunday helped shift an ill woman to the hospital.



The BOP U G Pur of 175 Battalion of the BSF, deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh border under Kishanganj Sector of North Bengal Frontier was approached by some villagers of border village Mohanpur which falls under Kaliyaganj police station of North Dinajpur district to help the woman. The woman who is also a resident of the village and was suffering from high blood pressure, was taken in an ambulance with a Nursing Assistant to the Civil Hospital in Kaliyaganj by the BSF.

The patient was later admitted to the hospital and the doctors said that her condition is now stable.

The family members of the woman and villagers expressed their gratitude towards BSF for the prompt action, said the BSF in a statement.