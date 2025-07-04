BSF opens fire in self-defence, one Bangladeshi killed

Malda: In a India-Bangladesh border incident on Thursday morning, one Bangladeshi national was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Jajail area under Habibpur Police Station. The incident took place around 5:30 am, when jawans of the 88th Battalion of BSF were returning to their camp from duty near the Agra BOP.

According to BSF sources, a group of 5 to 6 Bangladeshi nationals were seen attempting to smuggle cattle into Bangladesh. When challenged, the intruders reportedly tried to attack the jawans and flee with the cattle. In self-defence, BSF personnel opened fire and discharged three rounds. One Bangladeshi, identified as Ibrahim Sheikh, a resident of Gomsthapur in Bangladesh, was killed on the spot. Two buffaloes were also seized.

The incident occurred in an unfenced stretch of the border, about 500 metres from the zero line, an area often exploited by cattle smugglers. The deceased’s body was taken to Bulbulchandi Hospital for further formalities. The Habibpur Police Station has sent the body for post mortem and started a specific case into the matter.