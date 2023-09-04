BSF obstructs cremation in Hili

BALURGHAT: Allegations have been raised by the Santal (tribal) community that BSF jawans tried to obstruct villagers from cremating a person belonging to their community at Hili in South Dinajpur district. Following the incident, tension gripped the Baigram Border area under Agra BSF camp at Hili on Monday.



Ravan Murmu from the tribal community from Baigram alleged: “When we took the body of my grandfather Kaviraj Murmu (70) for cremation, the BSF jawans of Agra camp obstructed us. The BSF recently fenced the crematorium on the border with bamboo. All the people of our community have been cremating the deceased at this crematorium since ages.”

Murmu alleged that the BSF halted the cremation leading to a confrontation between the local residents and the BSF.

“Surprisingly, BSF jawans are preventing the cremation of the bodies belonging to our community,” he said. Residents of neighboring areas, including Agra, Baigram, Nafar have criticised the BSF for this.

The BSF officials could not be contacted for comments.