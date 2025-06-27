BSF North Bengal rescues rare Tokay Gecko lizard

Kolkata: Acting on a specific information, troops of 79 Bn BSF, Raiganj Sector under North Bengal Frontier rescued a rare Tokay Gecko lizard from the border village North Agra under South Dinajpur district, on Thursday.

The rare wild species of lizard measuring 10 inches in length, hidden inside a box, was found unattended near the border by vigilant BSF troops. The Tokay Gecko lizard is the highest protected species of lizard under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. The rescued lizard has been handed over to the Forest department.

The BSF while working to prevent smuggling activities along the India-Bangladesh border is equally sensitive to wildlife conservation and protection.