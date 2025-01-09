BSF nabs 7 Bangladeshis along Mekhliganj border

Cooch Behar: The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals, including two children, and an Indian broker along the India-Bangladesh border near Mekhliganj in Cooch Behar district while they were trying to illegally cross the border.

The BSF recovered Indian currency worth Rs 53,000, 20 Bangladeshi Taka, and 1 Qatari Rial from the accused. The incident has raised concerns about illegal cross-border movement and the involvement of local brokers. According to BSF and police sources, the arrests were made on January 6. Among the Bangladeshi nationals detained are Mohammad Nahid Sardar (25), Qabil Sharif (33), Hajera Sharif (27), and two children, all residents of Bangladesh’s Narela district. Mithun Roy (25), an Indian broker from the Bhoter Bari area of Mekhliganj block, was also apprehended. The group was caught while attempting to return to Bangladesh from India.

On the same night, the BSF apprehended another Bangladeshi woman who was reportedly crossing into Bangladesh from India to reunite with her family. Later, five Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) after verification of their documents, while the Indian broker and one Bangladeshi citizen were placed in police custody on the Indian side.

Cooch Behar District Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mathabhanga, Animesh Roy said the police have received a complaint from the BSF and launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati Frontier, Sanjay Gaur, visited the India-Bangladesh border under SHQ BSF Gopalpur and SHQ BSF Cooch Behar on Wednesday to assess the current security situation and operational preparedness. This visit is deemed significant due to the prevailing conditions in Bangladesh.

During his three-day tour, IG Gaur will inspect the border areas under the Regional Headquarters Cooch Behar and Gopalpur. His visit includes a comprehensive review of the security scenario and operational measures in place along the India-Bangladesh international border.