BSF nabs 2 Nepalese trying to enter B’desh illegally

Cooch Behar: Two Nepali nationals, including a woman, were arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) while allegedly trying to cross into Bangladesh illegally through the Mathabhanga border in Cooch Behar district.

According to BSF sources, the incident took place near the Shrimukh Border Outpost (BOP) under Shikarpur Gram Panchayat in

Mathabhanga-I block.

The patrolling team noticed a man and a woman attempting to cross the international border and apprehended them on the spot.

The arrested man has been identified as Abir Mia Ansari, who, police said, had migrated to Nepal nearly 15 years ago. During his stay there, he managed to obtain local documents and took up employment.

Ansari reportedly married a Nepalese woman, who was also detained during the operation.

Following initial questioning, both individuals were handed over to Mathabhanga Police Station.

A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the law. Police sources confirmed that investigations are underway to determine the motive behind their attempt to enter Bangladesh illegally.

Authorities are also probing how Ansari initially migrated to Nepal, obtained documents there, and what their purpose was in crossing into Bangladesh

at this time.