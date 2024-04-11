‘BSF jawans preventing villagers from collecting PDS foodgrains’

BALURGHAT: Villagers residing outside the fencing of India-Bangladesh border in South Dinajpur’s Hili Block have alleged that BSF jawans posted there are preventing them from collecting foodgrains procured through the Public Distribution System (PDS) of the state government. There are several such villages, including Haripukur, Uncha-Gobindapur, Srikrishnapur and Ujal. If anyone has to enter one of these villages, the person has to pass the BSF gate and is frisked by the security personnel.



Incidentally, the state government recently introduced “Duarey Ration” (PDS delivered at the doorstep) so that the residents can get the foodgrains at home. The same system has also been introduced to the border people.

According to the villagers of Haripukur, the vehicles carrying PDS foodgrains are not able to enter the bordering villages due to the BSF barriers. As a result, the residents of Haripukur are forced to take foodgrains from far away locations. Nitaipada Saha, a ration dealer approved by the Bengal government, said: “The BSF does not allow rations to be taken across the border, even if it is government ration.”

It is alleged that the villagers have to face thousands of queries from the BSF for collecting government ration. Rabia Khatun Bibi, a resident of Haripukur, said: “I cannot explain the extreme difficulties one has to face to collect rations. I have stopped collecting PDS owing to this.” Mamani Khatun, another resident of the same village, said: “The BSF jawans prevent us from taking rations. The villagers have also complained that apart from the government ration items. Even if they buy a kg of rice and try to take it home, they have to face immense harassment while crossing the

BSF barricades.”

The villagers said that they have been facing this problem for more than a year. On the other hand, the BSF steered clear from commenting on this issue. However, sources state that the BDO, the Superintendent of Police and the BSF officials held a meeting recently regarding this problem.

In this context, Mihir Sarkar, Hili Block Trinamool Congress president, said: “The BSF can take action against those who are engaged in illegal practices but preventing the villagers from taking PDS rations will not be tolerated.” He blamed the BSF as well as the ruling BJP at the Centre for this problem. The CPI(M) has also echoed similar sentiments. Nandalal Hazra, district secretary of South Dinajpur CPI(M) party, said: “In recent times, especially after Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre, the people residing in the border areas are being harassed continuously by the BSF. Pressure is being imposed on the border people so that they are forced to join the BJP party” Hazra added.

Birendranath Mahato, Mandal president of Hili BJP, assured to look into the matter.