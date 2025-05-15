BSF jawan repatriated after 3 weeks in Pak custody; CM expresses happiness

Kolkata: After nearly three weeks in the custody of Pakistan Rangers, BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw of Bengal returned to Indian soil on Wednesday morning — a moment that brought waves of relief and tears of joy to his family in Hooghly’s Rishra, as their long vigil gave way to an embrace long yearned for.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who too had shared in the family’s anxiety, expressed her happiness on social media and spoke to Shaw’s wife, lending words of comfort.

The repatriation took place at 10.30 am at the Joint Check Post in Attari, Amritsar and was carried out peacefully in line with established protocols, the Border Security Force (Punjab Frontier) said in a statement.

Inspector General (IG), Punjab Frontier, BSF, Atul Fulzele, confirmed that the jawan, Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since April 23, was repatriated to India around 10.30 am at the Joint Check Post in Attari, Amritsar.

“The handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols,” said the IG.

The development comes twenty-one days after he was apprehended by the Pakistan Rangers from along the International Border. He had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistani territory at 11:50 am on April 23 while on operational duty in Ferozepur and detained by Pak Rangers, a day after the Pahalgam terror strike.

After being handed over, the soldier spoke to his wife on a video call, during which his wife also became emotional.

“With the consistent efforts of BSF through regular flag meetings with Pakistan Rangers and through other communication channels, the repatriation of BSF Constable has become possible,” reads a statement issued by BSF.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, ‘Nabanna’, the Trinamool Congress supremo and Bengal Chief Minister also announced that her party has planned state-wide rallies on May 17 and May 18 in support of the Indian armed forces.

Earlier, Banerjee on social media said: “I am happy to receive the information that our Purnam Kumar Shaw, the BSF jawan, has been released. I had all along been in touch with his family and spoke thrice with his wife here at Rishra, Hugli. Today I also called her. All the very best wishes for my brother-like jawan, his entire family including his wife Rajni Shaw.” Banerjee personally called for updates over three consecutive days and reassured the family of her support. She had assured the wife that the jawan would return home within 7 days.

“I told Rajni the day before yesterday that her husband will be alright. However, the modalities of his release would take some time... He was released this morning. I am happy. His family is happy. The entire country is happy,” she said.

BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw’s wife expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister for her tireless efforts. She has been a pillar of support for the family of the BSF Jawan.

“Bengal Chief Minister spoke to me for three days and my husband was finally returned to India. Entire country stood with us,” said jawan’s wife Rajani.

“The nation breathes a sigh of relief. Son of Bengal, BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, has been safely brought back to India. His wife expressed gratitude to Smt. @MamataOfficial for standing by them from the very start and helping secure his safe return,” Trinamool Congress said on X.