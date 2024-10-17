BSF jawan dies by suicide in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: A Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly committed suicide while on duty at the Jalghar Border Outpost (BOP) in Balurghat Block, South Dinajpur. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, when the jawan, identified as Narendra Singh (33), allegedly shot himself with his service revolver. Singh was a resident of Kilpur in Uttar Pradesh, though his family currently resides in Raiganj.



He was posted at the 164th Battalion of the BSF in the Jalghar BOP area of Balurghat for an extended period. Following the incident, Singh was immediately rushed to the Balurghat District Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Senior BSF officials arrived at the hospital later at night. On Thursday, following an autopsy, Singh’s body was handed over to his family. The motive behind the suicide remains unclear and his colleagues are left puzzled as to why the personnel took such an extreme step. An investigation is on.