BSF jawan commits suicide in Cooch Behar

BY Team MP3 Oct 2024 6:10 PM GMT

Cooch Behar: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in the Kalaighati area of Dinhata, Cooch Behar district. The incident occurred late Wednesday night.

According to police sources, the deceased, identified as Prajapati Ankit Kumar, was a member of the 45th battalion of the BSF stationed in Kalaighati. He reportedly shot himself during his duty hours. His colleagues promptly informed the Border Outpost (BOP) about the incident and he was subsequently rushed to Dinhata Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Local police from the Sahebganj Police Station recovered the body and sent it for a postmortem examination. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine the reasons behind his actions.

