BSF jawan attacked by B’deshi miscreants

Raiganj: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan sustained injuries during a confrontation with a group of Bangladeshi miscreants attempting to cross the border near the Ambari Border Out Post (BOP) in Goalpokhar, North Dinajpur district, on Wednesday afternoon. BSF immediately arrested one Bangladeshi miscreant Ajizur Rahaman. He is undergoing treatment in Islampur Sub Divisional Hospital. Tension sparked in the locality after this incident. Authorities are conducting further investigations to ascertain the full details of the attempted border breach and to enhance security measures in the region.

According to reports, approximately 20 individuals from Bangladesh tried to breach the border fencing. When BSF personnel intervened, the intruders attacked one of the jawans with a dagger. In the ensuing scuffle, the BSF retaliated, causing the group to retreat into Bangladeshi territory. However, one of the miscreants, identified as Ajizur Rahaman from Bangladesh, was injured and apprehended by the BSF.

SP of Islampur Police District, Jobby Thomas stated: “We received a complaint from the BSF. The Bangladeshi national has been arrested and is being treated in Islampur Sub Divisional Hospital. A case has been initiated.”