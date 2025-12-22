BSF jawan, ‘abducted’ by B’deshi smugglers, returns ‘safely’ after diplomatic intervention

Cooch Behar: Tensions escalated along the India-Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar on Sunday after a BSF personnel was reportedly abducted by Bangladeshi smugglers. The incident occurred at the Dahagram-Angarpota border in Mekhliganj during the early hours of the morning, prompting an immediate alert in the region.

According to BSF sources, the jawan, identified as Veer Prakash, was pursuing a group of smugglers attempting to infiltrate into India. Taking advantage of dense fog, the smugglers forced him to cross over into Bangladesh.

The incident triggered widespread concern in administrative and security circles. Prakash was later taken into custody by officers of the 51-BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) in Lalmonirhat, Bangladesh, on charges of illegal entry. Prompt diplomatic engagement ensued, with the BSF contacting the BGB. A flag meeting was held at the Teen Bigha Corridor, after which the jawan was safely handed back to Indian authorities.

In response to the incident and the recent unrest in Bangladesh, the BSF has tightened security along the Teen Bigha area, prohibiting tourists and the general public from entering within 300 meters of the border. Local residents have praised the vigilance and professionalism of the BSF, recognising the risks faced by personnel while preventing cross-border infiltration.

The episode has reignited questions over recurring border incidents and the risks Indian people and jawans face during anti-smuggling operations. A similar incident was reported on September 9, when Bangladeshi miscreants allegedly abducted an Indian farmer, Krishnakant Barman, from a border village in the Sitalkuchi block while he was harvesting paddy on farmland near the international boundary. He was later released following a flag meeting between the BSF and BGB and returned home safely the same night.