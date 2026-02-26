BSF inspector dies by ‘suicide’

BALURGHAT: Panic spread at Gopinnagar BOP in South Dinajpur on Tuesday evening after a BSF inspector allegedly died by suicide with his service revolver.

According to BSF sources, the deceased, identified as Rakesh Sharma (58), was a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He was posted at the 29th Battalion of the Border Security Force. The incident reportedly took place inside his camp room along the India-Bangladesh border.

Sources said Sharma was inside his room in the evening when he allegedly fired a shot from his service weapon at his head. Fellow personnel, alerted by the sound of the gunshot, rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately attended to, but he succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

A police team led by IC Sumanta Biswas of Balurghat Police Station also visited the outpost and initiated an inquiry. The body was later recovered and sent to Balurghat District Hospital for post-mortem examination.

South Dinajpur Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal confirmed the incident, stating that an unnatural death case has been registered.

The exact cause behind the alleged suicide remains unclear. BSF authorities have informed the family members of the deceased.