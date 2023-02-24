BSF Inspector accused of raping lady Constable arrested

kolkata: The Inspector of the Border Security Force, against whom a complaint on charges of rape was lodged at the Krishnagunj police station, has been arrested on Wednesday night from the BSF Sector Headquarters in Chapra area.



It was alleged that a few days ago the accused Inspector allegedly called the woman, who is a Constable in the BSF on February 18 night and raped her. Both of them were posted at the Tungi camp of BSF in Nadia.

She also alleged that earlier the Inspector had misbehaved with her as well. After the woman informed the senior officials, she was taken to a local hospital from where she was taken to SSKM Hospital for medical examination.

Doctors of SSKM Hospital advised the woman to lodge a complaint. Later she submitted a written complaint at the Bhowanipore police station.

On the basis of her complaint, a zero FIR was registered and the documents were sent to Krishnagunj police station. Meanwhile the accused Inspector was put on suspension.

On Wednesday the woman’s statement was recorded in front of a magistrate as per the provisions of the 164 CrPC. Later at night the Inspector was arrested.